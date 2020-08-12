Jordan Brand is elevating the voices of local Black creatives through its New York City capsule collection.

The apparel collection includes a flight suit, utility pant and Windbreaker that feature reflective Jordan motifs inspired by the New York City subway system modeled by Brooklyn-based stylist Kia Marie; Black Girl Beach Day founder and Brooklyn-based art director and model Germany Lancaster; Queens-based multihyphenate Alissa Nevita, and Los Angeles-based creatives Arielle Toole and Jessica Jordan, among others.

Bronx-born photographer Raven Varona, better known as Ravie B., shot the campaign, and Shibon Kennedy styled the looks, while Black-owned business owners Andre Emery and Megan Cahill had masks featured in the campaign.

“In addition to our commitment to help end systemic racism, Jordan Brand has placed an emphasis on continuing to partner with Black-owned businesses and amplifying the voices of young Black creatives across our channels,” Jordan Brand women’s general manager Andrea Perez told WWD. “As a brand, we aim to ground our work in both action and commitment, and we will continue to keep that the focus of our work across Jordan Brand as well as with our partners and within our communities.”

The collection launches on Aug. 15 in China, Aug. 20 in North America and globally on the Nike web site on Aug. 24.