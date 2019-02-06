PARIS — As the global smartwatch business continues to steam ahead, Justin Theroux, Sophie Turner and Liu Haoran feature in a new, wide-sweeping campaign for the second edition of the Louis Vuitton smartwatch, the Tambour Horizon.

The world’s biggest luxury brand, Louis Vuitton, billed the campaign, which launches Wednesday, as its most significant for the category, which it entered a year and a half ago. Advertisements will run both in print and online, including on social media. Images in the film advertisement include dreamy views of a desert, a motorcycle wheel kicking up dust and a night cityscape, and features the actors, as well as Liya Kebede and Urassaya Sperbund.

“We move in orbit, in the landscape of time,” says Turner, as scenes flash by of Theroux on a motorcycle and Kebede in a pool of water.

“I’m an explorer, are you?” she asks at the close of the film, turning to look at the camera.

Placing its bets on the market for connected timepieces, Louis Vuitton has just released a second version of the watch, which has new design elements, colors and materials, including a new model in white ceramic. Other materials include a polished steel, matte black and matte brown. The broadened range of choices includes new interchangeable straps and various dial choices.

Features include travel, agenda, step counter and pollution functions. The battery life of the new edition is extended to one day, or six days in watch mode.

The watch is operated by Google’s War OS operating system. It is the second brand owned by luxury powerhouse LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton to collaborate with Google, after its first partnership with Tag Heuer in 2015.

Apple Watch dominates the global smartwatch business, followed by Fitbit, Samsung and Garmin, according to data from Strategic Analytics, which shows that shipments of smartwatches grew 67 percent over the third quarter last year, reaching 10 million units.

“Smartwatch growth is soaring, as consumers increasingly seek to accessorize their smartphones,” noted Neil Mawston of Strategic Analytics.

The Tambour Horizon watch costs between $2,250 and $8,500.