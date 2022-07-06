Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: July 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel Couture Fall 2022

Sustainability

Gucci Partners With Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Further Commits to Circularity, Regenerative Agriculture

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Launches Couture for Men as Post-pandemic Growth Accelerates

Launchmetrics and Publicis Sapient Team Up to Help Brands Analyze Data

The two companies hope to help fashion, luxury and beauty companies understand and improve return on investment for social media activities.

Big data and artificial intelligence concept.
ryzhi - stock.adobe.com

PARIS — From the metaverse to the latest social media channel, as new online platforms emerge at what might seem like the speed of light, many brands are keen to plant their flag in new frontiers and get that all-important first-mover advantage.

Yet despite major investments in big data in recent years and marketers’ recognition of its importance, there is little in terms of quantifiable metrics to enable brands to fully assess the return on investment of their online activations.

This is the premise of a collaboration between Launchmetrics and Publicis Sapient, which have teamed up with the aim of helping brands in the fashion, luxury and beauty space to better channel data and turn it into a true business tool.

“Brands are more and more familiar with getting data, but they still don’t have the mind-set and the skills to use the data in a consistent way,” explained Launchmetrics chief executive officer Michaël Jaïs. “We provide data but we are not a consulting company,” he told WWD. “Publicis is a consulting partner and an agency, they have the skill set to measure and interpret, and they know the brands, they are not just a pure consultancy, so it made sense to work with them.”

Related Galleries

Jaïs likened the Launchmetrics database to a tool like Excel: most people only make use of its basic functionalities. “Our system is used by more than 1,200 brands in the world, in all markets, but still, they really use about 10 percent of the system,” he said.

The partnership is aimed at helping brands to better join the dots.

“Data is a must to best allocate your investments,” said Publicis Sapient senior managing director Olivier Abtan. “Only 60 percent [of marketers] recognize it has to be a priority in their companies.”

Brands now tend to understand marketing impact value on digital activations, he said, but have little capacity for connecting that to sales. “You just need a few KPIs [key performance indicators],” he said. “The data is there, but in various parts. They don’t connect the dots.”

The first fruit of the partnership is a study out Wednesday, titled “The State of Measurement,” based on interviews with more than 1,000 professionals in the industry from around the world, including China.

Some 51 percent of respondents found reading data to extract actionable insights is challenging, making it difficult to analyze the success of online activities and where to invest.

It also found that capturing customer journey data across different touch points was a challenge, with only 13 percent of marketers tracking brick-and-mortar traffic to try to connect it to online activities.

Instagram remains the leading marketing channel for companies in the luxury space, but most respondents said they were limited by the current set of tools and find it difficult to find the right KPIs to measure return on investment.

The report is the first step in the partnership between Launchmetrics and Publicis Sapient, which plan to potentially issue a new report each year, as well as offering a bespoke service to brands looking to dig deeper.

“We are both convinced [of the relevance of] bringing together very smart tools with consulting capabilities,” said Abtan.

With new tools and platforms emerging regularly, it is becoming all the more essential for brands to be able to assess the impact of existing domains. “With social commerce and the evolution of influencers…marketers should understand that this is a very important lever,” he continued.

“Each dollar matters and you need to explain why you are spending it and what is your expected return,” said Jaïs. “The metaverse is really exciting territory, there’s lots of things you can do…but at the end of the day, what do you bring to your consumers and prospects? Nobody knows.”

He continued, “If [brands] want to make the investment in new technology or the new virtual world, they need to really rationalize how they are investing their money in the existing ones.”

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Hot Summer Bags

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Launchmetrics, Publicis Sapient Team to Help

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad