With the termination of the Mailchimp and Shopify partnership last month, cloud-based digital marketing platform Listrak announces its new accelerated Mailchimp migration program.

Listrak’s Shopify integration offers retailers a “simplified set-up process,” to streamline e-mail strategy and help retailers “deliver real results,” according to Listrak’s chief executive officer, Ross Kramer. The program offers new customers a 30 percent discount off list rates and free implementation by signing up before the month’s end, or April 30.

Investing significantly in the resources to bridge the Shopify transition, Kramer adds that these “internal resources” offer guidance and support, so users stay “up-to-date on Shopify’s current features and impending upgrades.” Kramer adds that a custom program buildout, beyond just e-mail, is also within Listrak’s capacity, so retailers can grow their business further.

Keen for its “customer-focused,” “results-oriented” approach, Listrak has grown over the past five years — increasing revenue, employees and its client portfolio. Clients include fashion and beauty brands such as Kendra Scott, Goop, Spanx, Oscar de la Renta, Bluemercury and others.

Marketers leverage Listrak’s marketing infrastructure, powered by artificial intelligence, machine-based learning and predictive analytics to gather insights, to “level up your [their] digital marketing strategy,” according to Kramer. After completing a guided step-by-step set-up process, retailers will gain access to real-time product, order data sharing and historical order data migration.