Mackage Launches NBA Experience in Collaboration With Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center

The interactive installations are designed by Crosby Studios.

Mackage at the Barclays Center
An interactive pop-up featuring Mackage product is at the Barclays Center. Aaron Kyle Barton

Mackage, the Montreal-based global outerwear company, has teamed up with the Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center and Crosby Studios for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Through a multiyear partnership, the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center have become Mackage’s first sports team partner, and the brand has tapped Crosby Studios to design interactive installations in the arena.

The partnership comes to life though an interactive pop-up featuring Mackage product displayed inside of a dramatic metallic locker room. The activation is open to fans for five consecutive games, from Nov. 27 though Dec. 4. Mackage will also introduce a premium coat check experience at Barclays Center for Nets courtside ticket holders. The activation’s design is inspired by Mackage’s iconic metallic down puffer.

The idea between Mackage and Crosby was “to show a different angle of something athletes and people look at every day — a locker room,” said Harry Nuriev, founder of Crosby Studios. He said he was inspired to bring sport culture into design, fashion and art by creating an immersive experience through the brand.

“We are excited to bring a Mackage x Crosby immersive experience to a world class facility like Barclays with the Brooklyn Nets — a true juxtaposition of art, fashion and sport brought to life in a way that is totally new for this type of venue,” said Tanya Golesic, chief executive officer of Mackage. “Adjacent to the player tunnel and VIP areas, our sculptural metallic pop-up is a bold and innovative way for us to host and highlight our brand in a luxury way.”

A view of the Mackage pop-up at the Barclays Center.

Asked why they decided to do this collaboration, Golesic told WWD, “The NBA’s influence cannot be underestimated. The pregame tunnel walk has a tremendous influence on fashion, and this was an opportunity for us to reach a fashion forward, affluent audience through sports.”

She said they chose the Barclays Center since it’s “a world-class venue,” and the Crown Club is a luxury destination for VIPs featuring Michelin star chefs and world-renowned interior design. “It is important as a brand we find synergies with our partners both aesthetically and from a brand pant of view. We believe we can offer our clientele many different brand experiences and our partnership with the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays is a unique opportunity during the holiday season,” she said.

She said the Mackage has relationships with multiple teams and players and as they continue to craft their strategy, they plan to leverage those relationships.

Earlier this season, Mackage partnered with Crosby Studios in Paris for the launch of their new Paris flagship on Rue Saint-Honoré.

Catherine Carlson, executive vice president of global partnerships at BSE Global, parent company of the Nets and Barclays Center, said, “Mackage is one of the most innovative and aspirational outerwear brands globally, and we are proud to become their first team partner. The effortlessly cool vibe of Brooklyn is the perfect home for Mackage and we are excited to bring the brand closer to our fans.”

