A ‘Gallery Walk’ Along Madison Avenue

Artists and art galleries get center stage on Madison Avenue this Saturday for the annual “Madison Avenue Fall Gallery Walk.”

More than 50 galleries from 57th to 86th Streets along Madison Avenue and on streets just adjacent to the avenue, will open their doors for curator tours and talks about their current exhibitions, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It’s among the many events during the year staged by the Madison Avenue Business Improvement District to draw extra shopper traffic to the avenue, benefiting retailers, restaurants and other businesses along Madison. The B.I.D.’s gallery walk is done in association with ArtNews.

Art enthusiasts and collectors can view the works of internationally acclaimed artists and artworks including Tom Sach’s “Space Ships” at Acquavella, as well as artist Ron Gorchov at Cheim & Read, Merrill Wagner at David Zwirner and Eric Fischl at Skarstedt.

LDGR presents the “From Body to Horizon” exhibit of paintings by queer artists Etel Adnan, David Hockney, Kudzanai-Violet Hwami and Doron Langberg.

Hauser & Wirth will offer a curator’s tour of their comprehensive Lorna Simpson exhibit. Helwaser Gallery will present a curator’s tour of Indigo Children: the paintings of Françoise Pétrovitch.

The Opera Gallery will offer guided tours of their group exhibitions. Gallerist Reco Sturgis will discuss the work of friend, colleague and celebrated artist Michel Delacroix at Hugo Galerie. Ippodo Gallery New York director Shoko Aono will engage with kinetic sculptor Susumu Shingu in a discussion about his “Sculpting the Wind” installation.

The Jennifer Baahng Gallery will present an artist talk with Sharon Butler. Gerald Peters Gallery is featuring works and talks with Hispanic artists. Les Enluminures will host talks on wearable art and historic jewelry. Tulipan Gallery of the Reka Darida Foundation will present 15 artists of the Hungarian craft movement with talks accompanied by Hungarian folk music.

In addition, The Frick Madison is encouraging artists or wanna-be artists to sketch outdoors in front of the museum on Madison Avenue at East 75th Street. Drawing easels will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, weather permitting.