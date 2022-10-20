×
A ‘Gallery Walk’ Along Madison Avenue

More than 50 galleries will be participating in the annual event staged by Madison Avenue Business Improvement District and ArtNews.

The LGDR gallery on Madison Avenue.
The LGDR gallery on Madison Avenue.

Artists and art galleries get center stage on Madison Avenue this Saturday for the annual “Madison Avenue Fall Gallery Walk.”

More than 50 galleries from 57th to 86th Streets along Madison Avenue and on streets just adjacent to the avenue, will open their doors for curator tours and talks about their current exhibitions, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It’s among the many events during the year staged by the Madison Avenue Business Improvement District to draw extra shopper traffic to the avenue, benefiting retailers, restaurants and other businesses along Madison. The B.I.D.’s gallery walk is done in association with ArtNews.

Art enthusiasts and collectors can view the works of internationally acclaimed artists and artworks including Tom Sach’s “Space Ships” at Acquavella, as well as artist Ron Gorchov at Cheim & Read, Merrill Wagner at David Zwirner and Eric Fischl at Skarstedt. 

LDGR presents the “From Body to Horizon” exhibit of paintings by queer artists Etel Adnan, David Hockney, Kudzanai-Violet Hwami and Doron Langberg. 

Hauser & Wirth will offer a curator’s tour of their comprehensive Lorna Simpson exhibit. Helwaser Gallery will present a curator’s tour of Indigo Children: the paintings of Françoise Pétrovitch. 

The Opera Gallery will offer guided tours of their group exhibitions. Gallerist Reco Sturgis will discuss the work of friend, colleague and celebrated artist Michel Delacroix at Hugo Galerie. Ippodo Gallery New York director Shoko Aono will engage with kinetic sculptor Susumu Shingu in a discussion about his “Sculpting the Wind” installation.

The Jennifer Baahng Gallery will present an artist talk with Sharon Butler. Gerald Peters Gallery is featuring works and talks with Hispanic artists. Les Enluminures will host talks on wearable art and historic jewelry. Tulipan Gallery of the Reka Darida Foundation will present 15 artists of the Hungarian craft movement with talks accompanied by Hungarian folk music.

In addition, The Frick Madison is encouraging artists or wanna-be artists to sketch outdoors in front of the museum on Madison Avenue at East 75th Street. Drawing easels will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, weather permitting.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

