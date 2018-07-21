As the men’s wear New York market week open this weekend, the British Consulate-General released a schedule of brands from the U.K. who will be exhibiting.
“Ross Allen, British director for international trade in the U.S. and deputy consul general in New York, said: “It’s exciting to have such unique British brands showcasing their products at a major fashion trade event in New York City. These companies exemplify the strength and innovation of the U.K. men’s wear industry, which is the fastest-growing clothing subsector in the U.K. and worth more than $15.2 billion to our economy.”
The brands showcasing collections this week include Derek Rose, French Connection, Barbour, Ted Baker London, Native Youth, People Tree and M.C. Overalls, which is launching at luxury retailer Harvey Nichols.
Here’s the full lineup:
MRket, July 22 to 24, Javits Center
- Alan Paine
- Alfred Sargent
- Austin Reed
- Barbour
- Barker Shoes
- Codis Maya
- Derek Rose
- Duke & Dexter
- Edward Green
- Ettinger
- French Connection
- John Smedley
- Knomo London
- Pantherella
- Scott Nichol
- Seaward & Stearn London
- Tateossian
- Ted Baker London
- Thompson London
- Tricker’s
- Troubadour Goods
- Tusting
- Walk London
- Whitehouse Cox
Liberty NY & Liberty Quest, July 23 to 25, Pier 94, 711 12th Avenue
- Boardies
- Crep Protect
- Derek Rose
- Dr. Martens
- Gola Classics
- Good News
- Hudson London
- Nicce
- Pantherella
- People Tree
- Polly King & Co
- Sanders
- Tina Lilienthal London
- Wax London
- Yenting Cho
Man NY, July 23 to 25, Spring Studios, 50 Varick Street, New York 10013
- Albam
- Fred Perry
- Garbstore
- Instrmnt
- M.C. Overalls
- Mantidy
- Native Youth
- Oliver Spencer
- Sunspel
- YMC
Peregrine Showroom, 150 West 28th Street, Suite 902
- Farafield
- Universal Works