As the men’s wear New York market week open this weekend, the British Consulate-General released a schedule of brands from the U.K. who will be exhibiting.

“Ross Allen, British director for international trade in the U.S. and deputy consul general in New York, said: “It’s exciting to have such unique British brands showcasing their products at a major fashion trade event in New York City. These companies exemplify the strength and innovation of the U.K. men’s wear industry, which is the fastest-growing clothing subsector in the U.K. and worth more than $15.2 billion to our economy.”

The brands showcasing collections this week include Derek Rose, French Connection, Barbour, Ted Baker London, Native Youth, People Tree and M.C. Overalls, which is launching at luxury retailer Harvey Nichols.

Here’s the full lineup:

MRket, July 22 to 24, Javits Center

Alan Paine

Alfred Sargent

Austin Reed

Barbour

Barker Shoes

Codis Maya

Derek Rose

Duke & Dexter

Edward Green

Ettinger

French Connection

John Smedley

Knomo London

Pantherella

Scott Nichol

Seaward & Stearn London

Tateossian

Ted Baker London

Thompson London

Tricker’s

Troubadour Goods

Tusting

Walk London

Whitehouse Cox

Liberty NY & Liberty Quest, July 23 to 25, Pier 94, 711 12th Avenue

Boardies

Crep Protect

Derek Rose

Dr. Martens

Gola Classics

Good News

Hudson London

Nicce

Pantherella

People Tree

Polly King & Co

Sanders

Tina Lilienthal London

Wax London

Yenting Cho

Man NY, July 23 to 25, Spring Studios, 50 Varick Street, New York 10013

Albam

Fred Perry

Garbstore

Instrmnt

M.C. Overalls

Mantidy

Native Youth

Oliver Spencer

Sunspel

YMC

Peregrine Showroom, 150 West 28th Street, Suite 902