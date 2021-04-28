MILAN — Fashion veteran Emanuela Schmeidler is adding new digital-focused services to ES_PR, the communication and p.r. agency she founded in Milan in the early 2000s.

The agency, which represents clients including Condé Nast Italia, BMW, Bulgari, Schiaparelli Pinko and Pomellato, among others, will expand its digital services both in content management and communication, but also in the e-commerce business, offering brands support in the creation and migration of digital commerce platforms.

“Creativity and innovation are the pillars of ES_PR. The agency has grown over the years, thanks to a strategy aimed at digital as a reference asset. The COVID-19 era has taught us that digital and physical are two experiences that must coexist,” Schmeidler said. “The current situation has allowed us to experiment, prompting many of us to explore new forms of communication and storytelling. I experienced that cross-pollination is a fundamental element for the effectiveness of the brand message.”

According to Schmeidler, to boost the agency’s digital service, her team, including p.r. director Andrea Fornasier, digital director Federico Albani and head of special projects Margherita Furno, will rely on the strategic support of Elia Blei. A former digital commercial director at Condé Nast Italy, Blei, who also held the role of managing director at Vice Italy, is currently partner of Ftbs Group, a U.K.-based company that offers consulting services for digital transformation, data engineering, data legal management and intellectual property.

See also:

One Year In: Amid Mass Layoffs, Boutique PR Agencies Bloom

100.co Offers the Digital Generation a New Way to Launch Consumer Products

Chinese E-commerce to Reach $3 Trillion in 2024, Says GlobalData