Natori Advocates for a Good Night’s Sleep

WAKEUP CALL: In a world filled with COVID-19, conflict and strife, getting a good night of sleep is difficult.

“Good health and sound sleep are more important than ever,” said Ken Natori, president of The Natori Company, which is known for its soft, luxurious sleepwear, as well as its extensive intimates range.

Natori and Som Sleep, a drug-free, non-habit-forming wellness drink, are teaming up for Sleep Awareness Week (March 13 to 19) to highlight the importance and benefits of getting a good night’s rest and how it can improve overall physical and mental health.

As part of the campaign, two winners will receive five 12-packs of Som Sleep, a $150 value, and Natori’s Feather Essentials cami PJs through an Instagram contest that will run from March 14 to 19. Natori’s lightweight jersey set, valued at $150, is soft, has a hint of spandex for a drape to prevent clinging, and is designed to keep you cool for comfort.

According to the Sleep Foundation, which promotes Sleep Awareness Week, half of all Americans say they feel sleepy during the day and close to 40 percent of all adults in the U.S. report sleeping on average for less than seven hours per night. “Som Sleep was started around a desire to make it easier for people to sleep at the end of the day,” noted Som Sleep founder Abdul Khan. “What drives us is the passion around all elements of sleep. When we had an opportunity to connect with Josie and Ken Natori and learn about their passion for creating high-quality, elegant sleepwear, we knew a collaboration made sense as it combines luxurious comfort with the science of Som Sleep’s drink.”