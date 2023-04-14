Nike Is Tops in First Quarter Media Value

During the first quarter, Nike dominated a list of the top sportswear brands as measured by Launchmetric’s proprietary Media Impact Value (MIV). Nike’s MIV came in at $649 million.

In second place was Adidas with $552 million, followed by New Balance with $132 million. Puma took the number-four spot with $126 million and was followed by Converse with $75 million.

By segment, media voice accounted for 58 percent of all MIV for the top 10 brands. Influencers and owned media served as “second voices,” according to researchers at Launchmetrics. “Brands with the highest share of influencer voice contributing to their MIV were: Li-Ning (28 percent), Skechers (24 percent) and Lululemon (19 percent),” the media research firm noted. “The most efficient brand in terms of influencer marketing strategy (the most MIV via the least placements) was Skechers, which managed to garner $13 million in MIV through only 2,000 placements.”

Launchmetrics said the brands with the highest share of owned media voice contributing to their MIV were Li-Ning, with 31 percent; Converse, with 28 percent, and Skechers, with 23 percent. “The most efficient brand in terms of owned media strategy (the most MIV via the least placements) was Li-Ning, which managed to garner $19.5 million in MIV through only 833 placements.”

By region, the U.S. and China drove the most MIV of the top 10 brands. In the U.S., the brands with the most MIV were Nike, then Adidas in second place and New Balance in third. In China, Adidas was tops and was followed by Nike and then Li-Ning.

Some key takeaways were that nearly all of the brands in the ranking “experienced a steady MIV count for the entire [first quarter] without any major fluctuations,” Launchmetrics said, adding that only Adidas and Nike saw a noticeable growth, “with March being the most successful for both brands.”

For March, Nike’s MIV came in at $248 million, while Adidas was $202 million.