In a move designed to expand global marketing capabilities, the PMX Agency and Forward3D have “united” to become ForwardPMX, which will then be a part of the Stagwell Group. The new brand will be fully integrated by March.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The combined “global brand performance agency” will feature 20 offices worldwide and more than 700 “specialists” that will represent more than 300 brands.

The companies said in a statement that the new brand “combines advanced capabilities across North America, EMEA and APAC, and brings a unified global vision for technology and performance that enables brands to operate across any market, platform or language, worldwide.”

Martin McNulty, founder and chief executive officer of Forward3D, said he created ForwardPMX with “deliberate size, scope and capabilities in mind, that make us inherently nimbler, more adaptable and more responsive to change. This isn’t a matter of consolidation, this is two leading agencies coming together out of an opportunity to be, not only the better, but the best option for brands.”

PMX cofounder and ceo Chris Paradysz said clients today “need faster problem-solving and constant experimentation to drive bold changes that evolve with consumers. ForwardPMX combines two agencies that together can deliver performance solutions that will enable brands to differentiate themselves in their respective markets.”

McNulty added that marketing today “needs to deal with accelerating rates of complexity, fragmentation and data, and yet consumers still want the same thing: an experience that fits with their lives. Making sense of this is the challenge. It’s about how you help brands capitalize on constant change.”

Both agencies have been recognized by various trade associations for their platforms and solutions. PMX Agency is based in New York while Forward3D is based in London.

The companies said they’ve focused on responding to market changes and new demands by “embedding stronger data and technology capabilities in their respective offerings to help brands manage the acceleration of consumers, and the increasingly fragmented environments in which they interact.”

The Stagwell Group noted that the combined entity extends offerings globally.

“This new venture greatly expands the types of clients that together these two companies serve as they scale up to be even faster, nimbler and more technologically sophisticated,” said Mark Penn, managing partner and president of the Stagwell Group. “ForwardPMX has been built to meet the future needs of brands and deliver the value that clients demand.”

Aside from ForwardPMX, Stagwell’s portfolio of agencies include The Harris Poll, Code and Theory, MMI Agency and National Research Group, among others.