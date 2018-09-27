A new research study from TagStation (done in partnership with the Radio Advertising Bureau) revealed that retailers can experience a 22 percent lift in store traffic from radio marketing. For beauty retailers in particular, the authors of the report said the traffic gain was 32 percent.

“The study analyzed 1.5 million radio spot plays for 10 brands in the top 100 U.S. markets, collecting listener data from April through June 2018,” researchers at the firm said, adding that it involved using proprietary radio attribution capabilities from Dial Report, analytics powered by TagStation.

The researchers looked at “consumer actions of listeners exposed to radio campaigns against those not exposed to ultimately evaluate the impact of radio advertising on average retail store visits.” The results showed the home improvement retailers experienced a 7 percent gain in store traffic while quick service restaurants had a 23 percent gain. Automotive and beauty retailers both had gains of 32 percent.

Paul Brenner, president of TagStation, said the results “further confirm how important broadcast radio is to the entire retail industry.”

Regarding Dial Report, Brenner said its “capabilities can help broadcasters better enable advertisers to analyze specific consumer behaviors, like foot traffic, in order to identify trends and optimize campaigns.”

Other findings of the report showed that retailers experienced higher average store visits driven by radio ads on Saturdays and Wednesdays as compared to consumers not exposed to the ads. And retailers also “saw higher average store visits from listeners exposed to radio ads on Top 40 and Adult Hits radio formats compared to listeners not exposed,” the authors of the report said.

Erica Farber, president and chief executive officer of the Radio Advertising Bureau, said the results “demonstrate radio’s effectiveness to influence consumer decisions and purchase behavior” while the data “provides broadcasters, advertisers and brands greater clarity on assessing ROI for radio campaigns.”