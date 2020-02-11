By  on February 11, 2020

FLORENCE — Salvatore Ferragamo is strengthening its relationship with Florence by pledging more than 1 million euros to fund the restoration of a series of large sculptures adorning the city’s iconic Piazza della Signoria.

This follows the 1.5-million-euro donation the fashion house made to restore the Fountain of Neptune sitting at the heart of the very same square, which was unveiled last year.

