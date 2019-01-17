For global online shoppers searching for fashion products, “made in India” far outpaces other countries with more than 269 million searches last year compared to 140 million for China and 88 million for Italy, according to the latest data from online marketing firm SEMrush. The U.S. garnered just 18.8 million searches for “made in the U.S.”

Researchers at the firm said consumers in U.S. are “mostly interested in things that are made in Mexico” followed by China. Searches for “made in the U.S.” came in third with U.S. shoppers.

A spokeswoman said Swiss consumers and those from Australia are mostly searching for products made in Italy, while German shoppers’ top “made in” search is their homeland. In India, “made in India” is the top search.

This past fall, SEMrush crunched data on the top fashion e-commerce sites with the most traffic. Leading the list was nordstrom.com, macys.com, adidas.com and Rei.com, followed by gap.com, urbanoutfitters.com, Grailed.com, jcrew.com, Asos.com and jcpenney.com.

Recent reports from industry analysts note that while e-commerce continues to grow at a breakneck rate — 16 percent year-over-year, during the recent holiday shopping season, for example — online still only garners about 12 percent total market share.