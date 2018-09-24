In its second annual study of the most searched for fashion brands and fashion e-commerce sites, digital marketing platform provider SEMrush found Macy’s site to be the most searched in the U.S. while fast-fashion retailer H&M took the global number-one slot.

Most revealing, though, was the growth of online searches by fashion consumers. The firm “analyzed what people were looking for over the past year” and found that overall, “traffic for online fashion sites increased by 27 percent over the past year.”

“We crunched online fashion search data to uncover online shopping trends and the most popular e-commerce sites in terms of fashion sales, over the past year,” said a spokeswoman, adding that in the U.S., Pandora was second in the number of searches followed by Kohl’s. Globally, Zara came in second while Adidas was number three in total searches.

In regard to traffic to e-commerce sites in the U.S., Nordstrom was at the top and was followed by Macy’s and Adidas. SEMrush said that Zara was the most searched brand for men’s fashion while Ugg was number one with women.

The company also looked at searches of “fake fashion brands” — traffic of knockoffs. The leading brand was Supreme followed by Ray-Ban.

U.S. E-commerce Sites With the Most Traffic

nordstrom.com macys.com adidas.com rei.com gap.com urbanoutfitters.com grailed.com jcrew.com asos.com jcpenney.com

U.K. E-commerce Sites With the Most Traffic