Shine Talent Group, the North American influencer relations and talent management agency, said it reached a “definitive agreement” to acquire Toronto-based influencer management agency, Fourth Floor Management.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The companies said in a statement that Fourth Floor Management was created by Debra Goldblatt-Sadowski “under the umbrella of rock-it promotions in 2014 and has grown powerful social voices including @soniajhas, @sarahblackwoodmusic and @overmystyledbody under their strategic direction.”

Goldblatt-Sadowski said the agency was founded when there was a “noticeable gap in the Canadian market” that needed to be serviced. “We are extremely proud of what we built and have learned a tremendous amount about influencer relations, strategic campaigns and partnerships. We are very grateful to the many brands and agencies who trusted our guidance and our roster,” Goldblatt-Sadowski said, adding that she is “confident Shine are front runners in the influencer management field and will take our talent and the legacy of Fourth Floor Management to the next level.”

Goldblatt-Sadowski also said the agency will continue to specialize “in PR campaigns for our clients and work closely with the Shine team for future collaborations.” She also said she is “thrilled to be supporting two fellow female entrepreneurs and helping them accelerate their company’s growth through this acquisition.”

The company said Goldblatt-Sadowski will stay on and serve as an advisor to Shine Talent Group throughout a two-year transition period.

Emily Ward, co-founder of Shine Talent Group, said the influencer relations industry is “extremely collaborative” between its peers. “We have proudly worked with Fourth Floor Management on many programs over the years and always found it to be a seamless transaction with our shared values and business ethics,” Ward said. “Since the pandemic began, there have been several companies who have come to Shine with acquisition opportunities. Our long history and mutual respect for rock-it promotions allowed us to evaluate and act swiftly on this offer to everyone’s joint benefit. We look forward to growing Fourth Floor’s talent and bringing them into the greater Shine network.”

Shine Talent Group’s roster includes over 90 notable social talent between the agency’s Los Angeles and Toronto offices. The company said it has been “actively investing into the expansion of the teams, adding five new hires throughout the pandemic,” and also noted that it has worked with brands “such as Amazon, REVOLVE, Unilever and L’Oréal on influencer campaigns.”

Jess Hunichen, co-founder of Shine Talent Group, said this past year was challenging, but also “affirming” for the agency. “We have seen the strength of our team in a volatile market and taken every opportunity to rise to the challenges that this year has presented us with, proving our ability to grow social talent and take their careers to the next level,” Hunichen said.