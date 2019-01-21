In Shutterstock’s latest Creative Trends report, “the raw, homemade aesthetic” of zine culture “gets a digital update” as the photo stock agency’s editors said “contemporary art collage” was the number-one year-over-year search category showing growth of more than 1,376 percent.

The company said in the billions of searches and downloads of images conducted on its site, zine culture was the most popular due to an upgrade to the “Pop Art aesthetic.” The agency said in the report that from collages and paper cutouts “to the rough-edged layers, zines, once largely underground and a platform for your local punk’s manifesto, have stepped off the record store shelves and onto the streets.”

The second most popular search trend was “opulence,” which is composed of “gold chains, animal prints, and attitude.”

“We say forget good taste, this is about good times,” researchers at Shutterstock noted. “Clashing is the keyword for this trend. Think leopard print and snakeskin, peacock feathers and gold chain belts, soft fur and hard metal textures.”

Searches for “elegance patterns” were up 1,060 percent year-over-year while “snakeskin” was up 157 percent and “chain print” was up 731 percent. Leopard print patterns showed a 167 percent year-over-year gain.

Other notable trends included “kalamkari,” which is Indian-style painting and printing. Searches for kalamkari increased 160 percent year-over-year.

