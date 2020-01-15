Shutterstock’s ninth annual creative trends report analyzed global and local trends influencing design aesthetics and visual culture this year, ultimately identifying three major trends and five rising trends. And with average daily time spent with video seeing an increase of 11 percent in 2018, according to eMarketer, Shutterstock notes brands will need to work to keep up and “[share] compelling visual content that engages their target audience.”

“The analysis, which is grounded in data from billions of keyword searches made by marketers, social media managers, video producers, and designers, provides a glimpse into the creative trends that we expect to engage consumers on a much bigger scale,” said Lou Weiss, chief marketing officer at Shutterstock. “It also serves as a source of inspiration for our customers and contributors as they develop creative projects in 2020.”

Shutterstock’s three major creative trends for 2020 are the roaring 2020s, occulture, and in full bloom.

“This year’s data points toward the pursuit of meaning, happiness and opportunity in new creative projects — traits that may be reflective of the uncertainty in our climate and the year ahead,” said Weiss.

Within the roaring 2020s trend, the company predicts a “decidedly retro twist,” with ornate geometric shapes, linear geometric, and art deco elements coming into play. According to the report, searches for “gold pattern” were up 4,223 percent year-over-year and searches for “Twenties retro” experienced a 189 percent increase from the previous year.

The occulture trend, which includes astrology, alchemy, palmistry and other spiritual pursuits, is derived from Millennial and Gen Z’s renewed interest in alt-faiths and age-old beliefs. According to Shutterstock, searches for “magic” have increased by 525 percent, followed by “spiritual” increasing 289 percent, and “horoscopes” and “palm reading” experiencing 37 percent and 22 percent increase.

The last major trend, in full bloom, predicts florals to be “big, bright and in full bloom” this year. The company expects to see live walls, multicolored flowers, and flower letters with photography trending toward bold still life and footage of vivid flowerscapes.

Rising trends for 2020 include cannabiz, minimalist black, wildlife, Chinese ink painting, and game on. Additionally, protest art was named the “one to watch.”

[Editor’s note: WWD parent company PMC Media has a business partnership with Shutterstock.]

