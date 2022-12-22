×
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 22, 2022

Shoe Brand Superga Drops Steve Madden as its U.S. and Canadian Partner

The Italian shoe company will work with a new company in Los Angeles to manage its ventures in the United States.

debbelgum, Deborah Belgum
Superga
A pair of Superga shoes in front of the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. Lenni Klum

For a little more than 10 years, Steve Madden has been the exclusive licensee and distributor of the Italian shoe brand Superga in the United States and Canada.

At the beginning of next year, that will switch over to The Foundation, a Los Angeles-based company that works with a number of apparel, footwear, home design, lifestyle, tech and food and beverage companies to expand their brands and increase business.

“We are so excited to bring Superga into The Foundation. It is an incredible brand and
household name with a rich legacy that we plan to continue to evolve and expand while
staying true to the loyal customer base who has been shopping at Superga for decades,” said Ari Langsdorf, cofounder of The Foundation.

Superga has a long history of making footwear. It was founded in 1911 in Turin, Italy, when shoemaker Walter Martiny first started making rubber-soled footwear for local farmers. More than a decade later, the company created its famous “2750” model that became very popular.

In 1951, the company merged with Pirelli Tire Company to increase production. But in 2004, Superga was acquired out of bankruptcy by Basic Net SpA, whose portfolio includes Jesus Jeans, Briko and Sebago, for around 13 million euros.

After that, Superga began to expand. In 2011, Steve Madden’s corporation acquired the license to sell, market, and distribute Superga products in North America. Soon, Madden hired Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen to join the brand as creative directors for the Italian shoe label in the United States.

The twins then launched a collection of Superga shoes as a collaboration with their luxe ready-to-wear line, The Row, in conjunction with a Superga store opening in 2012 at 78 Crosby Street in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City. The store is still there.

