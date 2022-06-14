Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Wales Bonner Looks to Renaissance Italy, Ghanaian Artistry for Pitti

Fashion

Ann Demeulemeester Has New and Old ‘Friends,’ but She Never Looks Back

Business

Zalando Buys Control of Highsnobiety

Surge Brands to License Products for Cigarette Racing

The new owners of Cigarette Racing want to develop products outside the powerboat world.

Cigarette Racing
A Cigarette Racing boat. Courtesy: Cigarette Racing

Sleek boats go hand in hand with high fashion.

That’s why Surge Brands is partnering with Cigarette Racing, builder of high-performance powerboats, to develop a number of luxury products with the Cigarette Racing name.

After two decades under the ownership of Skip Braver, Cigarette Racing was acquired last year by John H. Ruiz, a billionaire attorney in Miami, and Ophir Sternberg, owner of private investment firm Lionheart Capital. Their goal has been to grow the brand in many areas. They recently named Surge Brands as the company’s global licensing agent.

“We are launching our iconic brand into a new era,” said Johnny Ruiz, the chief operating officer of Cigarette Racing and the son of John Ruiz. “Through the development of a diversified line of products, we aim to reach a new wave of Cigarette enthusiasts.”

Related Galleries

Ari Freedman, vice president of New York-based Surge Brands and a powerboat enthusiast, said several products being developed in the luxury field will be available for sale in 2023. “Right now, we are aiming to do luxury watches, luggage and high-end fashion,” Freedman said.

Watches will be in the same luxury category as Rolexes and high-end fashion will be on par with labels like LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Gucci. “Cigarette is looking to make a splash in the luxury market with this brand,” Freedman noted.

Other products to be developed include swimwear, fragrances, jewelry, eyewear, spirits and accessories. “We are looking to build a full licensing program for them,” said Freedman, whose father, Mark Freedman, in 1986 started Surge Licensing Inc., famous for discovering and licensing the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

Cigarette Racing was launched in 1969 by Don Aronow, a boat racer and businessman in South Florida. The Cigarette powerboat became famous when it was featured from 1984 to 1990 on the TV series “Miami Vice” with Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas.

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Hot Summer Bags

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Surge Brands Joins Cigarette Racing to

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad