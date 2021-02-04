PARIS — Tag Heuer and Porsche have drawn up an expansive partnership stretching from products to motorsports competitions, combining brand firepower at a critical moment for consumer industries.

“We share an attitude,” said Frédéric Arnault, chief executive officer of Tag Heuer. “Like Porsche, we are disruptors at heart, always in pursuit of high performance,” he added.

The tie-up of the two deeply-established brands comes at a time when the coronavirus crisis has buffeted consumer-facing companies, speeding up the race to adapt to a digital landscape and find new ways to connect with the public.

“We both strive to create some unique, magic moments for our communities,” noted Detlev von Platen, executive board member for sales and marketing at Porsche. The executives spoke with WWD through a Zoom call. “We now look forward to doing it together,” continued von Platen.

Combining forces raises the stakes for brands jockeying for positions in a crowded field — the internet has multiplied options and scattered people’s attention.

“It’s not just about partnership. It needs to be credible, it needs to be integrated, it needs to create value. And this is why our partnership will be on different levels,” said von Platen.

The two companies already run a team for all-electric car racing, the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team which debuted in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia in November 2019.

The pair have also been involved in virtual racing with the Porsche TAG Heuer Esports Supercup. Deepening these ties, Tag Heuer will now also be a global partner for Porsche’s classic events and rallies.

Also active in golf and tennis, the companies will join forces on this front, as well, with Tag Heuer becoming the official timing, watch and chronograph partner for the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, and joining the carmaker in sponsoring the Porsche European Open golf tournament.

The formalized partnership marks an important move on the part of Arnault, who took over the reins of the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned label last year, becoming the youngest of Bernard Arnault’s children to take charge of a brand in the group.

Tracing the origins of the plans announced Thursday, Arnault, noted that when he joined Tag Heuer and began reviewing brand partnerships, it quickly became obvious that the watchmaker should strike up a partnership with Porsche.

“For many reasons, the link to history…and so many elements and values in common,” he said, recalling how he first reached out to von Platen.

“It started with a phone call, both of us about two years ago, talking about both brands, the connections we had and what we loved about both brands and how we would envision partnerships. And from the start we both said we want to work together — not in just any way, but in a real, strong, long-term partnership,” he explained.

“And you came by car from Stuttgart to la Chaux de Fonds,” he said turning to the executive who sat across the table.

Plans to announce the partnership in 2020 were scuppered by the coronavirus crisis, but presenting it this year allowed them to launch it with a watch: the Tag Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph. The automatic watch has an asphalt dial — a rough, gray surface — and features three chronographs. “Porsche” is inscribed on the bezel.

Marking the first step of the partnership, the timepiece pays tribute to the carrera watch launched by the Swiss watchmaker in 1963 by Jack Heuer, in reference to the Panamericana car race in Mexico.

“We took the base of the Carrera watch and added some subtle elegance,” said Arnault, ticking off the main attributes of the piece. Independently, Porsche has had a Carrera car model over the years.

“It took some time, we had to imagine it without compromising on the quality of the Tag Heuer movement,” added the executive, pointing to references to the stitches on Porsche car seats that feature on the strap.