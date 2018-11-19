With Black Friday four days away, Target Corp. today revealed its Cyber Monday deals, a sign of how competitive the holiday season is shaping up to be.

Cyber Monday 2017 was the biggest online shopping day in the U.S. with $6.6 billion in sales. Retailers such as Macy’s and Walmart Inc. last week raised their fourth-quarter earnings forecasts, indicating that the 2018 holiday season will be strong for at least some retailers.

Walmart is expected to eclipse Apple with 4 percent of total online spending in 2018, moving to third place in the rankings, according to eMarketer, which pegs Amazon’s share at 48 percent of total e-commerce spending. While Walmart and Amazon continue to battle over online groceries — an area where the Bentonville, Ark.-based behemoth has made some headway — Target has been developing private apparel and home brands.

Walmart’s web site said, “Cyber Monday’s Coming Soon. In the meantime, check out these other deals you’ll love,” with offers for Black Friday.

Target on Cyber Monday, Nov. 26, will reprise its one-day sale with 15 percent off hundreds of thousands of items on target.com, including regular-priced and sale items.

The Minneapolis-based retailer will offer weeklong deals beginning on Sunday. Offers include a Swagtron Metro Hoverboard with LED lights, $150, a $79.99 savings; Philips Analog 4-quart Air Fryer, $99.99, $100 in savings; iRobot Roomba 960 vacuum, $449.99, $250 savings, and 15 percent off all KidKraft dollhouses and kitchens.

There will be daily category specials during Cyber Week. For example, on Nov. 25, all apparel and accessories for women, men and kids will be “buy one, get one at 60 percent off.” On Nov. 26, in addition to the buy one, get one 60 percent off apparel offer, hundreds of thousands of items on target.com will be reduced an extra 15 percent. On Nov. 27, Target’s exclusive home brands, including Threshold, Project 62, Made by Design, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia and more, will be discounted 30 percent; Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, discounts of 30 percent on indoor rugs, bar stools and media stands; Nov. 28, a free $10 Target gift card for spending $40 on personal care or beauty products, and Nov. 29, discounts across electronics.

Retail experts have said holiday 2018 will be won on convenience as well as product assortment and prices. Target for the first time on Cyber Monday is offering same-day delivery with Shipt, the last-mile delivery service it acquired for $550 million in December 2017. The service is available nationwide to millions of consumers in hundreds of markets.

Target is also offering free two-day shipping with no minimum order requirement. Other options include delivery from store and Target Restock, a replenishment program for household basics. Amazon recently said it would offer free shipping in the U.S. with no minimum order, and removed the Prime membership requirement.

Target launched a gift ideas hub, with suggestions for him, her, kids, pets, teachers, coworkers and white elephant. Gifts for women can be fine-tuned further with categories such as style and beauty, spa night, coffee lovers and new moms. For the latter, a Spa 210 Utrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser by TrueGuardian, $44.99, was suggested.

Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of Target, said, “Each day throughout Cyber Week guests will find new sales and our lowest prices of the season, and on Cyber Monday, we’re giving them a chance to save even more with an extra 15 percent off hundreds of thousands of items, including top gifts, on target.com.”