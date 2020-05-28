LONDON — Tomorrow London and Alessandro Dell’Acqua’s No. 21 brand plan to form a creative and business partnership that will span distribution, events, strategy and the mentorship of emerging talent, WWD has learned.

An announcement is expected today.

Tomorrow, the fashion showroom, investor and strategic consultancy, will work with Dell’Acqua on a co-mentorship program for emerging talent, presentations and events in Milan, plus consulting and distribution services for No. 21.

Tomorrow said it plans to provide international sales and distribution services for No. 21 rtw starting with the upcoming spring-summer 2021 market in July. In the next months, the two partners will co-create events, presentations and showroom experiences at Garage Ventuno, No. 21’s space in a renovated parking lot in Milan.

The partnership will also develop a co-mentorship program for one Italian, and one international, emerging brand or designer each season. Dell’Acqua will provide creative and collection curation and development guidance, with Tomorrow providing support on go-to-market planning, production development, marketing, and distribution.

Tomorrow group offers a business development platform for fashion brands across a range of services that include advisory, investment, production, and sales.

View Gallery Related Gallery 12 Tote Bags Perfect For Your Laptop, Extra Mask and Hand Sanitizer

The Tomorrow group, which has stakes in A-Cold-Wall and Coperni, provides go-to-market services through its showrooms, its Goods & Services New York division, and its own direct-to-consumer platform. It is headquartered in London with sites in Milan, Paris, New York, Los Angeles and Hong Kong.

Founded in 2010 by Dell’Acqua, No. 21 is a ready-to-wear and accessories brand that offers a modern wardrobe with a distinctive signature code that fuses femininity with masculine details and silhouettes.

Stefano Martinetto, chief executive of Tomorrow, said the new partnership with No. 21 is an extension of Tomorrow’s strategy to “champion and foster entrepreneurial creative talent,” and pointed to past projects including Fear of God for Zegna. “I am looking forward to Alessandro’s support as we extend that offering” and leverage Dell’Acqua’s expertise.

Dell’Acqua said the new collaboration starts “in a particularly difficult moment” which has led Tomorrow and No. 21 “to explore the opportunity to combine strengths.”

Until now, the label has been distributed by Gilmar Group in more than 600 multi-brand retail locations worldwide. It has flagships and retail stores in Tokyo, Milan, Hong Kong, Beijing and Seoul.