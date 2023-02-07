Tranoï and China Fashion Association Sign Showcase Partnership

PARIS — Industry trade show Tranoï and the China Fashion Association have signed a three-year partnership to showcase Chinese designers during the upcoming fashion weeks.

The new “China Select” program will be the cornerstone of a new showcase for Chinese designers, as the organizations will give them center stage to present their creations. The first edition will be held this summer during Men’s Fashion Week that takes place in June, followed by women’s ready-to-wear that runs Sept. 28 to Oct. 1.

“We are thrilled to partner with China Fashion Association. CFA is a pivotal part in enhancing the expansion of Chinese designers and we are delighted to support the development and the visibility of these designers with a strong and innovative vision of fashion. This reinforces the already strong ties between Tranoï and China,” said Tranoï chief executive officer Boris Provost.

It’s a milestone year for the CFA, marking the organization’s 30th anniversary. “On this special occasion, it’s quite meaningful that we have reached an official exclusive cooperation with Tranoï to jointly promote more representative Chinese designers to the international stage and show the development level of Chinese fashion industry. We sincerely look forward to more cooperation with Tranoï in the future to promote more exchanges and integration of fashion between China and France,” said CFA executive chairman Yang Jian.

The CFA brings together high-end designers and brands, as well as being the organizer behind Beijing’s China Fashion Week. The spring 2023 collections held last September featured designers including Xiong Ying, Chow Tai Fook, Guo Ruiping and Anta Collection.

Tranoï signed a similar cooperation agreement with the Seoul last year, which saw that city’s fashion week showcase young designers during the Paris ready-to-wear collections in October 2022. That partnership will continue, as well as an agreement with Creative African Nexus to spotlight new faces of African fashion.

The trade show has put Asia in its sights as part of a global expansion plan, following a Shanghai edition that was launched in 2019 but was halted hold following COVID-19. Provost has said the trade show plans to relaunch editions abroad in 2024.