True Religion Inks Licensing Deal With Concept One Accessories, Capelli/Ballet

Products featuring the brand will launch in August.

True Religion
The brand will appear on a variety of product categories. Courtesy image.

True Religion inked a licensing deal with the GMA Group’s Concept One Accessories and Capelli/Ballet for the brand to appear on men’s, women’s and children’s cold-weather accessories as well as on jewelry, fashion headwear and women’s handbags, among other product categories.

“Designs will continue to pay homage to the brand’s core branding elements such as its horseshoe and Buddha logos,” the company said, adding that Zihaad Wells, the company’s creative director, will lead the design and agreement’s creative execution.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the company said it would launch in August.

Michael Buckley, chief executive officer of True Religion, praised the team at Concept One and Cappelli and described the partnership as “an important milestone in True Religion’s resurgence and we look forward to a very successful relationship.”

Sam Hafif, president and CEO of Concept One, said the deal “represents our new go-to-market strategy that we will be adopting as we approach new brands and licenses.”

True Religion
The licensing deal is part of Concept One’s go-to-market strategy.

“As a group, we have over $1.2 billion in retail sales, across 12 categories of merchandise, and placement at virtually every large retail chain in North America and Europe,” Hafif said. “With True Religion, we see an opportunity to drive $50 million to $75 million in retail sales across all of our product categories. We are very excited about this partnership, and the power of the True Religion brand.”

Paul Rosengard, executive vice president of wholesale and licensing, said the strategic partnership with True Religion “builds on our commitment to elevate and nurture the True Religion customer experience, affording all genders to enjoy our brand across more categories.”

