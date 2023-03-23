True Religion Launches Customer Loyalty Program

Developed with input from its community of loyal shoppers, True Religion is rolling out this spring a new loyalty program called True Fam.

The denim and sportswear brand described the program as “an important milestone in a series of strategic initiatives transforming True Religion into a digital-first direct-to-consumer brand.”

The company said True Fam will reward its most loyal shoppers “with a more personalized experience along with exclusive perks, event access and additional savings.” Michael Buckley, chief executive officer of True Religion, said customer retention “is one of our top priorities as we evolve to become primarily a [direct-to-consumer] brand. Our new True Fam loyalty program will allow us to maximize customer retention and customer lifetime value, both of which are essential to True Religion’s continued growth.”

The brand said the loyalty program True Fam gives it the opportunity to develop “a deeper relationship with its consumers while also increasing customer lifetime value.” It is a three-tiered loyalty program that allows members “to earn and redeem points across all consumer touchpoints, including in-store, online, and through the brand’s recently launched mobile app,” the company said in a statement.

The three tiers include opening act, headliner and icon status. The first tier is free for anyone to sign up. Shoppers are given one point per dollar they spend. It also includes a 15 percent welcome discount and $10 off for their birthday. The tier also offers early access to sales. Headliner status is reached when shoppers spend $200 per year and reward members with 1.25 points per dollar spent. These members also get a 20 percent off welcome discount and a $15 birthday reward. In addition, headliner members get a $20 off anniversary discount.

Icon status is reached when shoppers dole out $400 a year and reward members with 1.5 points for each dollar spent. The welcome discount is 25 percent, the birthday reward is $20 off and the anniversary discount is $25 off.

Headliners and icon status members also have early access to sales, members-only sales and events, and access to True Religion’s annual sales event.

Scott McCabe, senior vice president of digital at True Religion, said loyal shoppers spend 67 percent more on average than new ones, “and the ability to earn rewards influences about two-thirds of consumers’ behavior. Furthermore, our most valuable customers aren’t just the ones who spend the most money. True Fam allows us to prioritize shoppers who refer True Religion to their friends and family while also tailoring their experiences based on purchase history and tier status.”