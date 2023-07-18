True Religion Names Kristen D’Arcy as Chief Marketing Officer

True Religion has appointed a chief marketing officer for the first time.

On Tuesday, the American denim and sportswear brand named Kristen D’Arcy as chief marketing officer. It’s a new role, reporting to chief executive officer Michael Buckley, and “an instrumental component to True Religion’s future growth strategy,” the company said in its statement. “In addition to driving new customers to the True Religion brand, she will be responsible for all aspects of marketing, including content creation, creative, brand, public relations, influencers, social media, partnerships and philanthropy,” the company indicated.

“I’ve been a True Religion customer and have watched the brand reinvent itself in recent years, which has been exciting both as a consumer and marketer,” said D’Arcy in her statement. She said she admired the company’s recent collaborations with Supreme, 2Chainz, Chief Keef, Dreezy, among others.

“Kristen is the ideal candidate to fill this critical role,” said Buckley. “She has a proven track record of creating business growth, fostering brand love and managing high-performing teams. Her vast experience with top retail brands including Pacific Sun, Ralph Lauren, Coty and Oscar de la Renta brings an important new layer of expertise to True Religion’s senior leadership team.”

The company did not specify how marketing functions were doled out previously.

True Religion’s last senior-level executive change occurred in May when Jim Kushner was named executive vice president, North America wholesale sales. It’s a key role in the strategy to double its North American wholesale business over the next three years, from about $250 million last year to $500 million.

D’Arcy joins True Religion amid the brand’s transformation to a direct-to-consumer, digital-first company. She has nearly 20 years’ marketing and e-commerce experience at fashion, specialty retail and beauty brands as well as on the agency side of the business. She has had significant success in designing omnichannel, global brand marketing campaigns with influencers and celebrities, which have driven business growth and consumer engagement.

D’Arcy began her career at Tribal DDB Worldwide and R/GA. Her first role at a brand was as senior director of marketing for Ralph Lauren. Subsequently, she became senior vice president of e-commerce and digital media at Oscar de la Renta before joining Coty Inc., where she rose to global head of content and innovation. She also worked at American Eagle Outfitters in marketing and media before becoming CMO for Pacific Sunwear. She most recently served as CMO for Homedics, where she increased the health and wellness company’s d-to-c sales by 80 percent, according to True Religion.

True Religion is known for its heavily embroidered jeans, signature stitching and emblem of a smiling Buddha strumming a guitar. Along with its denim, True Religion focuses on sportswear for men, women and kids.