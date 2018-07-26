Global textiles solutions firm Unifi Inc. has launched a new brand campaign, “True Innovation Starts in the Fiber” — which the Greensboro, N.C.-based company said highlights its “commitment to the development of innovative and sustainable performance fibers backed by a flexible, global supply chain.”

The campaign also includes the introduction of Profiber, a brand the company described as offering “options to integrate multiple performance Tru-technologies into polyester and nylon yarns that deliver increased fabric comfort, performance and functionality.” The branding effort was announced as the company highlighted its commitment and focus on performance apparel and in the activewear market during this week’s Outdoor Retailer Summer Market in Denver.

Richard Gerstein, executive vice president of global branded premium value-added products and chief marketing and innovation officer for Unifi, said the Denver event was a chance for the company to spotlight its Tru-technologies textiles solutions via Profiber as well as its Repreve brand of recycled yarns. He said, “Meaningful innovation happens when you can integrate garment design and functionality with unique combinations of technologies that are embedded in the fiber. Our goal is to help inspire those who design and develop new products to innovate at the fiber level to achieve differentiated performance, comfort and style.”

As part of the campaign, Unifi said it is repositioning “its performance technologies to be benefit-focused, making it easier for customers to select the properties that are most important to their consumers.”

The company said its Tru-technologies offer customers a broad range of “performance properties such as wicking, thermal comfort, full coverage, bounce, stretch, sun protection and water resistance.” This includes TruTemp365, which is a high-tech fiber for fabric “that performs, providing year-round comfort in warm or cool weather,” the company said. Other technologies include TruDry, which the firm describes as a “breathable, moisture-wicking fiber technology helps keep fabrics cool, dry and comfortable.,” and TruCover, which features increased surface area for flexibility and stretch.

Also part of the Tru-technologies family of fibers is TruFlexx, fibers that stretch and “move freely” without binding. And TruCool, which is a performance fiber that feels “cool to the touch” as well as TruTouch — fibers that offer “cottonlike” softness.

Jay Hertwig, group vice president of global brand sales at Unifi, said the re-branding and positioning is driven by shoppers. “Consumers want reliable performance that lasts the life of the garment, and that’s why we strive to deliver options with our high-quality fiber and technology platforms,” Hertwig said. “By offering a wide range of products focused on benefits, we can help our customers create innovative fabrics that solve everyday problems and meet and exceed their consumers’ expectations.”