Alessandra Facchinetti Designs Porcelain Set for Editions Milano

MILAN — Alessandra Facchinetti is fanning her longstanding interest in interior design through a collaboration with Editions Milano, which produces and distributes high-end furniture, lighting and accessories.

Editions Milano has tapped the former creative director of Tod’s women’s collections to work on its latest collection, called Circle, which explores the ritual of breakfast and comprises a tea and coffee set. This is the first time that Editions has delved into the world of porcelain ceramics. Circle will be available starting Friday.

“I was always interested in home decor, and have designed rugs and other accessories out of my personal passion,” Facchinetti said. “When Editions contacted me, I knew of their work, how they partnered with top designers, from Patricia Urquiola to Nendo, and I was happy to take on this project.”

The designer felt this was also an opportunity to join Editions Milano in celebrating Italian artisans and their traditions, such as porcelain making.

Alessandra Facchinetti image courtesy of Editions Milano

As the name suggests, the collection is inspired by the form of a perfect circle, and comprises a teacup, pot and sugar bowl and for coffee, a mug and espresso cup. The pieces all conform to a similar shape of a narrow pedestal base and angular body, each with small variations. All have a delicate circular handle — also supersized — except for the sugar bowl.

“I think the circle is the perfect shape. It has a sense of calm, and I combined this shape with more unexpected geometries and proportions in order to create a balance and harmony between them, but the set is less traditional than one would expect,” Facchinetti said.

She explained that “perfect geometric shapes are difficult to render with natural materials such as porcelain. I did not change my approach to geometries and shapes that have always been key elements in my fashion design. I have always been drawn to porcelain because it is clean and pure, but is also considered a very humble craft and I am very much interested in traditional crafts.”

Though each piece is completely white, the exterior is rendered in matte biscuit porcelain, while the interior is glazed using a process known as vitrification, resulting in a glossy, glass-like finish in “a rare and antique treatment,” Facchinetti said.

Prices range from 246 euros for a coffee cup and saucer to 484 euros for a teapot.

The designer said this was “a starting point,” and she expects to add other colors in the future, and other items.

The collection will be available on the Editions Milano online store, and on Ssense, FrankBros and Farfetch.

“We liked the idea to be present on platforms that also sell fashion,” said Facchinetti, acknowledging the increased interest in home collections since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facchinetti has set up her own Atelier-01 consulting studio and in 2020 she joined Harlan + Holden, a South Korean ready-to-wear men’s and women’s brand. She worked with Weiden + Kennedy Agency on the rebranding and international communication and with David Chipperfield Architects on a new store concept.

She is designing costumes for a new opera production with music by her father Roby Facchinetti, musician, singer and keyboardist of the band Pooh, dedicated to Parsifal, due to be on stage at the Arcimboldi theater in March 2023. This is not her first foray into costume design, following the 2018 experience for Giuseppe Verdi’s “Don Carlo” opera at the St. Gallen Theater in Switzerland.

Facchinetti exited Tod’s in 2016 after joining the luxury brand three years earlier. Before that, the former Gucci and Valentino head designer had worked with Pinko to launch the Uniqueness brand in 2011.

In the 2006-07 period, she was creative director of the Moncler Gamme Rouge collection.