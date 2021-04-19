In the age of high tech, Anne Klein, which is owned by WHP Global, is going high touch with a glossy print catalogue that carries a special message for Mother’s Day.

Recognizing the sisterhood and nurturing spirit of women, Anne Klein is focusing on the special bond of maternal figures in one’s life and on daughters becoming mothers, caregivers, nurturers, confidantes and best friends.

The catalogue, shot in New York City, features American actor, activist and humanitarian Ilfenesh Hadera, alongside her mother, Kim Nichols. Nichols and Hadera’s father, Asfaha Hadera, an Ethiopian refugee, are cofounders and co-executive directors of African Service Committee, a Harlem-based non-governmental organization aiding refugees in establishing themselves and finding community in New York.

Hadera who was born in Harlem, is known for her roles in the film “Baywatch” as well as the TV series “Deception” and has a recurring role in the Showtime series “Billions.” Her latest project is the Epix series “Godfather of Harlem.”

The 28-page catalogue highlights Anne Klein watches, shoes, clothing, jewelry, sunglasses and handbags. Also featured is the new Anne Klein fragrance, Love, Anne, and its new face, Maggie Rawlins, a nurse, COVID-19 first responder and Sports Illustrated model.

It’s the first time Anne Klein has sent out a catalogue since it was acquired by WHP Global in 2019. Anne Klein plans to mail out 100,000 catalogues.

According to Effy Zinkin, chief operating officer and general counsel of WHP Global, in early 2020 and prior to COVID-19, WHP pivoted and invested heavily in direct-to-consumer initiatives. They launched an e-commerce platform, and AnneKlein.com was the first brand launched on the platform. WHP has now invested heavily in customer acquisition.

“The Anne Klein catalogue is part of our multifaceted, big idea strategy with seven to eight similar ideas launching in the coming months, focusing on customer acquisition. We are excited to start with our Anne Klein catalogue…as we connect with our customers in their homes and at their workplace,” said Zinkin.