By  on February 5, 2020

WHP Global, which owns Anne Klein, has signed a licensing agreement with Amiee Lynn Inc. to design, manufacture and distribute a full line of cold weather goods, hats, belts and hair accessories for the Anne Klein brand.

Products will launch for fall 2020 in department stores, e-commerce channels and specialty retailers throughout the U.S. and Canada. Wholesale prices range from $9.75 to $29.75.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers