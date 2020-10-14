Apparis, which is known for its colorful faux fur coats, is breaking into the homeware market with a collection of blankets, slippers, eye masks, headbands, pajamas and candles.

The brand has developed a following for its cruelty-free outerwear. The Apparis outerwear line is available in more than 500 stores in the U.S. and in 20 countries. It recently expanded to include vegan leather, vegan knitwear and accessories.

The premise behind the new home line began with one faux fur blanket that consistently sold out, prompting the brand to add more items that would appeal to its clientele who were spending a lot more time at home.

Home items retail from $24 to $250, and are manufactured in China. The brand’s signature Pluche faux fur is predominantly featured in the collection.

Prices range from $24 for faux fur socks, $98 to $115 for slippers and up to $250 for faux fur blended blankets.

Starting today, the products will be sold on Apparis.com. Stores such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s, Shopbop, Revolve and other specialty retailers will also carry the collection. The company declined to reveal first-year sales projections on the new products.

Apparis was cofounded in 2016 by French duo Amélie Brick and Lauren Nouchi. Brick had been a business manager for Louis Vuitton and Nouchi, a former Saint Laurent merchandiser. In August, Apparis closed on $3 million in seed round funding, led by Third Kind Venture Capital, as reported.

The brand said this seed round included a major investment from Exor Seeds, a venture fund affiliated with the Agnelli family, one of the founders of the Fiat motor company. Several angel investors also participated in the round, including model and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss; Italian director and photographer Francesco Carrozzini, and Cam Newton, the New England Patriots quarterback and “fervent” vegan, as reported.

At the time, Apparis said the investment would support its plans to expand its product offerings, to establish a strong digital direct-to-consumer strategy and to aggressively continue to grow the business in the U.S. and abroad.

