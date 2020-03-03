The popularity of ath-leisurewear continued to drive the growth in the sports and fitness industry in 2019.

According to the 2020 Manufacturers’ Sales by Category Report by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, sales of apparel, footwear and equipment grew 3.9 percent in 2019 to a total of $95.9 billion. That is a significant increase from the 2.3 percent growth these categories posted in 2018, when sales hit $92.2 billion, and the 2.9 percent gain they achieved in 2017 that brought overall sales to $90.2 billion.