×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 1, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Couture Spring 2023 Trend: Pastels

Business

Canada Goose Gets into Resale

Fashion

Saint Laurent Said to Have Leased Founder’s Original Couture House

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brand Showroom During New York Fashion Week

The showroom will be open from Feb. 9 to 16.

Awet Woldegebriel in the SoHo showroom.
Awet Woldengebriel in his showroom. Rachel Kuzma

Awet New York will unveil its first ever Black-owned brand showroom at its 2,000-square-foot studio space at 269 Canal Street in SoHo during New York Fashion Week.

During a one-week period from Feb. 9 to 16, a curated group of seven Black-owned brands from across New York will showcase their collections: Awet New York, a luxury lifestyle brand; McKenzie Liautaud, a crystals collection; Marco Hall, a ready-to-wear couture clothing collection; Wear Brims, a luxury hat company; Paradis Winslet, a luxury, limited-edition unisex brand; Isaiah Hemingway, a businesswear/leisure brand, and Truth, a contemporary brand.

Coinciding with Black History Month, the goal is to lighten the burden for Black designers and offer them an opportunity to meet with buyers.

Related Galleries

“A number of barriers prevent Black-owned brands from being discovered, including the lack of access to showrooms, or the inability to absorb the cost of attending all of the trade shows in order to show off their collections, all of which have been factors that we understand fully as a brand,” said Awet Woldegebriel, founder and creative director of Awet New York.

He said for one week, all the brands will have access to Woldegebriel’s showoom as their own personal showroom at no cost. He moved into the showroom last March.

AWET NYC Showroom 2023 for WWD
A view of the Awet New York showroom. Rachel Kuzma

“Our goal is to give designers the chance to focus on what matters most, creativity, art and scaling their businesses. This is the first year we are not scrambling for a space to show our fall 2023 collection, and what better way to celebrate than to share our space? We hope that the showroom will inspire many meaningful partnerships between retailers and brands,” he said.

Alex St. Urbain, chief marketing officer of Awet New York, said, “It is essential for us to continue creating spaces to highlight and give visibility to Black-owned brands like ourselves, especially in the luxury space. Collaborating with one another is key. Regardless of being a small and new brand, this event is coming after consistent efforts to uplift the Black community, which is core to our brand DNA.”

Awet New York, which was founded in 2020 during the pandemic, is a New York City-based luxury lifestyle brand founded by Woldegebriel, a refugee from Eritrea. His first collection, titled “A Promise to New York,” employed New York garment workers who struggled to keep their jobs during the pandemic. Last September during fashion week, in lieu of celebrating their fall collection, Awet hosted a dinner celebrating 17 other Black designers and tastemakers and their contribution to fashion and design. Last June, Woldegebriel launched a Forward lines capsule collection printed with a colorful design that artist Caroline Harris made using 588 intersecting lines. It was in homage to the life of George Floyd and the 588 people who attended Woldegebriel’s biweekly Martha’s Vineyard salon discussions on systemic racism. The company donated 30 percent collection sales to the NAACP and National Urban League.

In December 2021, Awet partnered with Kenneth Cole to host a successful holiday pop-up featuring 10 small Black-owned businesses in the Bowery.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

Hot Summer Bags

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Awet New York Hosts Black-owned Brands at his Showroom During NYFW

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad