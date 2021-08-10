Bagatelle International has named Ramit Shakdher as chief operating officer, a new post for the company.

Most recently, Shakdher was vice president of production at One Jeanswear Group, where he worked for more than eight years.

At Bagatelle, he reports to Michael Litvack, chief executive officer, and will be based in the company’s New York office.

“Ramit is a true leader. I recognized that during our first meeting. He is respected by his peers, yet he shows respect to everyone. He is a hard worker and expects nothing less from his coworkers….I have no doubt that Ramit will lead Bagatelle through an expansion era, into decades of great success.”

Bagatelle, which makes contemporary ready-to-wear, outerwear and leather clothing, has labels such as Avec Les Filles and Bagatelle Collection.