Lucien Laviscount, Khaby Lame, Teyana Taylor Turn Out for Boss in Dubai

FASHION CAMP: Boss staked its flag in the sand Thursday night to celebrate the launch of its global rebrand under the twinkling night sky in the Dubai desert. Guests, who flew in from all over the world, were COVID-19 tested and ferried in 4x4s through the dunes at dusk where the spring 2022 see now, buy now collection was unveiled in a film by Etienne Russo. He shot over three days in the desert with a cast of actors, models, musicians, sports figures and content creators dressed in relaxed, sporty looks featuring Boss’ new logo.

The cast embodied the spirit of the campaign #BeYourOwnBoss as they marched across the desert in the brand’s signature colors of black, white and camel. TikTok sensation Khaby Lame has become one of the most viral new faces of the brand. Less than two years ago, he lost his job at a factory in Italy and started making TikTok videos; today he has 130 million followers. He said through a translator: “Being in this circle is crazy. I’m super excited. This is all new for me and I love it. I get to meet all these important fashion people.”

As the film was unveiled, Lame sat in the sand in front of the large screen surrounded by the other cast members cheering, including models Precious Lee and Taylor Hill; singer Teyana Taylor, and actor Lucien Laviscount from “Emily in Paris.” Italian tennis star Matteo Berrettini also appeared and collaborated on a capsule collection of activewear. “I really like fashion but I would never think I could be a designer,” he said. “They gave me a lot of tips, I told them what I like and what I don’t like, and we created something new together. We have to both look good and feel good when we are playing.”

Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger said he was pleased to be in Dubai to celebrate. When asked what being his own boss meant to him, he said with a laugh: “I feel like a boss just being here in Dubai. I got flown over here to enjoy the beautiful weather and celebrate.”

Italian actor Michele Morrone said being your own boss means “not really caring what other people think about you.”