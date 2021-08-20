Skip to main content
Macy's Inc. Rebound Continues in a Quarter of Surprises

Kohl's CEO Touts Transformation

Digital, China Drive Tapestry Profits, Sales Jump in Q4 and Year

Boy Meets Girl Seeks to #StopHate with Back-to-school Collaboration

Boy Meets Girl teamed up with InKidz to create products that teach about cultures and embrace diversity.

Boy Meets Girls Seeks to #StopHate
Brooke Baker in the #StopHate T-shirt. courtesy shot.

Boy Meets Girl has launched an initiative to #StopHate with a back-to-school collaboration.

Stacy Igel, founder and creative director of Boy Meets Girl, has teamed with Zabina Bhasin, a child psychiatrist and founder of InKidz, which creates kid-focused activity boxes and other products to teach them about cultures and traditions around the world, while inspiring them to create a world that embraces diversity.

Their co-creation of a special #StopHate Box contains a Boy Meets Girl #StopHate campaign T-shirt, traditional Indian Bond Band bracelets and other toys and activities that support Igel’s efforts with the National School Climate Center’s campaign to end bullying and combat hate. The box will retail for $89 and 20 percent of net sales will be donated to the NSCC BullyBust campaign. Boxes will be sold on the websites of both Boy Meets Girl and InKidz.

Boy Meets Girls Seeks to #StopHate
The special #StopHate Box. courtesy shot.

Igel enlisted Luis Hernandez, an organizer and activist and Boy Meets Girl cause ambassador who has worked with Igel on several campaigns and conferences to bring together youth activists. The campaign was shot remotely and Igel asked each activist what color and what stop hate means to them. With this data she linked with the new app QMocha to help each ambassador use color to communicate their emotional response to hate. The QMocha app provides tools for virtual photoshoots as well as the ability to track and manage influencer campaigns.

Arvind Baliga, chief executive officer and founder of QMocha, said, “Our analytics will help Stacy understand how choices of color and textures resonate with each activist’s audience.”

Igel added: “I can’t stress enough how important participation in this collaboration was, because before anything I’m a mom and a mom who wants her son’s world to be a bit better and kinder in the future, for him and other children. I’m also interested in the concept of what color means to each of us, and the symbolism people attach to colors used on their own story, just like the change makers in our campaign. With this app, we will be able to learn how color theory plays a role in people’s beliefs and their buying habits,” said Igel.

Bhasin added, “This campaign is being launched by two moms from different backgrounds, who are different colors, with different stories — but  we share a hope that our own children will one day live in a world without hate and bullying — and recent events across the country made the need for action even more pressing.” She noted that her being bullied as a child led to the work she does today.

The #StopHate campaign launches online on Aug. 23. The box will be available for pre-order on Boymeetsgirlusa.com and inkidzco.com/stophate-shop/, and ships out to customers by Sept. 15.

Boy Meets Girls Seeks to #StopHate
Nia White in #StopHate T-shirt. courtesy shot.

In addition to Hernandez,  the campaign’s ambassadors are Alliyah Logan, a youth advocate focused on safety in communities, education equity and international gender equality; Brooke Baker, an activist and artist merging fashion, education and marketing to foster equity and inclusion; Nia White, a political, civil and social justice activist; Karla Sterrett, an advocate for social justice and educating youth on voter suppression and civic engagement; Obrian Rosario, an organizer, community legal worker and storyteller, and Brianna Taylor, an advocate for grassroots activism, gun violence prevention and equity and justice, mental health and women’s reproduction rights and safety.

 

FOR MORE STORIES: 

Boy Meets Girl Teams With Lebanese Artist to Design #ForBeirut Ts

Boy Meets Girl Collaborates on Hoodies and T-shirts to Combat Racism

Roots Partners With Boy Meets Girl for Collection 

 

