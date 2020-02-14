ABU DHABI — Bulgari unveiled its latest high-jewelry collection, Jannah, in a dazzling show that lit up the Louvre in Abu Dhabi.

The collection, more than two years in the making, is the first collaboration between a high-jewelry house and the United Arab Emirates ruling family. The 36 pieces were designed by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan working with Bulgari’s creative director, Lucia Silvestri. Inspired by five petal flowers that adorn the ceiling of Abu Dhabi’s famed Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Sheikha Fatima worked closely with Silvestri to design the collection as an ode to her grandfather’s legacy of building dialogues between civilizations.