Burton Snowboards will remain a privately held, family-owned company despite the death last fall of its larger-than-life founder, Jake Burton Carpenter.

On Thursday, the Burlington, Vt.-based action sports brand made a change in its executive ranks, naming John Lacy its solo chief executive officer and Donna Carpenter chairman of the board.

