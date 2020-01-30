Despite strikes hampering overall traffic at Who’s Next and Bijorhca in Paris this month, buyer attendance rose slightly at Who’s Next, where the focus was on sustainability and more curated, longer lasting clothing.

“Within the current complicated context, we opened the show with a little bit of apprehension, but in the end we had a very beautiful turnout,” said Frédéric Maus, general director of WSN Developpement, which oversees both the Who’s Next fashion show and the Bijorhca jewelry event held at the Porte de Versailles from Jan. 17 to 20.