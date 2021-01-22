Michael DeLellis, executive vice president, marketing operations officer at Calvin Klein Inc., will step down from the company after 22 years.

He plans to pursue other interests.

In order to support the teams and facilitate a smooth transition, DeLellis will stay on through the end of this month in his current post and then transition to a consulting role through the end of April, according to Cheryl Abel-Hodges, chief executive officer of Calvin Klein. His successor hasn’t been named yet.

“It has been an incredible honor to have worked for one of the most iconic and authentic brands in the world — one that still continues to push boundaries, even after 50 years since its creation,” said DeLellis Friday. “I started my career in 1998 under the leadership of Mr. [Calvin] Klein and Mr. [Barry] Schwartz, and in 2003, I joined the PVH family that helped take our brand to new heights. I’m proud of the work I led internally that helped carry the brand into the digital age, engaging with millions of consumers around the globe,” he said.

In a letter to staff, Abel-Hodges thanked DeLellis for his leadership, partnership and deep commitment to Calvin Klein.

“Throughout his tenure, Michael has been a key asset to the Calvin Klein and PVH organizations, serving in numerous marketing leadership roles,” said Abel-Hodges. “I would like to thank Michael for his many years of dedicated service, and for his passion and team-oriented spirit, which have contributed significantly to growing our brand and driving our business. Michael’s relationships throughout the company have played an integral role in keeping our teams around the world connected. He has also helped to maintain brand relevancy and engagement with our global audience within the ever-changing marketing and digital landscape,” she said.

DeLellis joined Calvin Klein in 1998 as media manager and was later promoted to vice president of advertising for the Americas. In 2010, he became senior vice president of corporate advertising and in 2012 was named senior vice president of global advertising for Calvin Klein and corporate media. In 2015, he was promoted to executive vice president of global integrated marketing and channel management. He was in charge of global upskilling in digital-first marketing and organizational development. Last year, he became executive vice president, strategic marketing initiatives and transformation.

Earlier this month CKI named Jamaal Layne as executive vice president, global brand and North American marketing, as reported. He reports to global chief marketing officer Linh Peters. Layne’s role is to lead and develop the global brand and marketing strategy for the North American market.

DeLellis and Layne have completely different responsibilities.

