Capri Holdings Ltd. has named Alejandro Martinez-Galindo as chief information officer, effective March 8.

He will report to Thomas Edwards, executive vice president, chief financial officer and chief operating officer of Capri.

Martinez-Galindo was most recently CIO of Walgreens, where he led a comprehensive transformation of the company’s retail digital platform. Earlier, he held multiple CIO roles at General Motors in Latin America, Africa and the Middle East, as well as CIO of Europe, based in London.

“Alejandro brings significant experience leading global retail digital transformations, large-scale enterprise systems, implementations and data analytics innovation. His strong track record over a broad range of industries and focus on driving business results will help accelerate Capri Holdings continued digital and e-commerce evolution,” Edwards said.

Martinez-Galindo added, “I am incredibly excited to join Capri Holdings and look forward to helping implement the next generation of digital innovation at the company. Building on the dramatic increase in consumer engagement Capri’s luxury brands are currently experiencing. I believe there is a unique opportunity to accelerate this trend leveraging the convergence of technology and customer experience across all touch points. I am honored to have the opportunity to be a part of Capri’s journey in this mission.”

Capri’s brands, which consist of Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo, cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women’s and men’s accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear, as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and fragrances.

