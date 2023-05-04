EXCLUSIVE: Cassina to Open Its Largest Store in L.A.

MILAN — High-end Italian furniture maker Cassina will open the doors to its largest store ever in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the company told WWD Thursday.

Located at 145 North Robertson Boulevard in West Hollywood, the store spans two floors and 13,000-square-feet of prime retail space. It is Cassina’s biggest store in the world, after its Milan Via Durini store. Cassina also has a directly run, monobrand store in New York on East 56th Street. The company will also open another store in Seattle on May 12.

“We are extremely excited to open the largest Cassina Store in Los Angeles, sharing our unique vision of the home with the American public. This important move wouldn’t have been possible without Diva Group, with whom we boast a solid 15-year collaboration,” Cassina CEO Luca Fuso said.

Diva Group has a luxury portfolio of design brands specializing in contemporary European furnishings.

“Diva is proud to be a long-standing partner with Cassina. We’re excited to share the new store and use it as a foundation for further growth within the L.A. market,” said Diva Group cofounder and CEO Philippe Rousselin.

The interiors of the store were curated by celebrated architect, designer and Cassina art director Patricia Urquiola — it’s designed “to feel like home.”

Architectural elements and metal screens were used to demarcate zones, and materials such as wooden boiserie panels were positioned to create a sense of warmth that is enhanced by the store’s color palette, awash in gray, petroleum, terracotta, golden yellow and burgundy.

“Modular Imagination,” a design project developed with the late designer Virgil Abloh and completed before his premature passing, will be on display. The product was first released at Milan Design Week 2022, and is now part of the company’s permanent collection.

Rooted in a playful approach and intended as an invitation to take active part in configuring a space, Modular Imagination is composed of black building blocks and marked by the “Cassina-Abloh” round logo in low relief.

Cassina and Virgil Abloh ’s Modular Imagination will be on display at the Los Angeles hub. Valentina Sommariva/ Courtesy of Cassina

Celebrating Cassina’s near-century-old history, iconic furniture by Vico Magistretti, Gio Ponti, Gerrit T. Rietveld, Le Corbusier, Pierre Jeanneret and Charlotte Perriand will sit alongside contemporary pieces designed by renowned names like Michael Anastassiades, Antonio Citterio, Rodolfo Dordoni, Tobia Scarpa and Urquiola.

In addition to home furnishings, the Cassina Store Los Angeles offers a wide range of customized solutions for the hospitality, retail and office sectors. In the past, Cassina’s new West Hollywood location has hosted Adidas and Reiss and has been used as a pop-up space by the brand Madhappy.

Based in Meda, just outside of Milan, Cassina is among the brands controlled by the Haworth Lifestyle Design group (formerly known as Poltrona Frau Group): Cappellini, Ceccotti, Karakter, Poltrona Frau, Luxury Living, Janus et Cie, Luminaire and Interni, and most recently Zanotta, which was acquired by Cassina last month.

On Wednesday, Cassina will host an exclusive dinner and cocktail for VIPs and journalists at the Harpel House, a Californian architectural marvel originally designed by John Lautner in 1956. The store will be open to the public on May 11.