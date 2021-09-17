Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 17, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Can London Fashion Week Come Back Alive?

Beauty

Europe Edges Closer to Banning Animal Testing

Business

Luxury at American Dream Gets Real

Centric Brands Builds Up Business With Izod, Coach

Centric is a major producer and licensee of more than 100 brands.

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with
Centric will design, manufacture and distribute Coach women’s costume jewelry.

Centric Brands Inc. is extending its licensing agreements with Izod and Coach into additional categories.

With Izod, Centric’s expanded licensing deal encompasses men’s sportswear, activewear and golf apparel. As part of the agreement, Centric will also operate Izod’s e-commerce store, izod.com. Centric continues with its current licensing agreement for Izod kids and accessories. Izod is owned by Authentic Brands Group.

Additionally, Centric Brands has become the exclusive licensing partner with Coach. As part of the deal, Centric will design, manufacture and distribute Coach women’s costume jewelry, and will expand Centric’s reach to Coach retail stores, making Centric the primary source for Coach costume jewelry globally through wholesale, retail, outlet and e-commerce channels.

Related Galleries

Centric designs and manufactures Coach costume jewelry for Coach’s outlets. That partnership  began in 2015.

Centric is a major producer and licensee of more than 100 brands including Calvin Klein, Frye, Jessica Simpson, Nautica, Frye, Joe’s Jeans, Timberland, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors and Under Armour, as well as Coach and Izod.

In recent developments, Sid Keswani joined Centric as president in May from Pandora, where he was president, North America. Earlier, he served as chief executive officer of Fiesta Mart and was at Target for 19 years as a stores executive. Ruth Hartman, an adviser with Bain & Co., former Lord & Taylor president and former chief merchandising officer of Le Tote, joined the board of Centric.

Last January, Centric acquired Taste Beauty,  the manufacturer and marketer of pop-culture-inspired beauty and personal care products.

In 2020, Centric, impacted by the pandemic, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy but emerged from the restructuring process the same year with new owners Blackstone, Ares Management and HPS Investment Partners, with Blackstone Centric being the majority sponsor. The restructuring enabled Centric to eliminate about $700 million in debt. Through the pandemic and bankruptcy, Centric shut its own stores, mostly under the BCBG, Robert Graham and Joe’s Jeans banners.

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with
Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Centric Brands Builds Up Business with

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad