Centric Brands Builds Up Business With Izod, Coach

Centric Brands Inc. is extending its licensing agreements with Izod and Coach into additional categories.

With Izod, Centric’s expanded licensing deal encompasses men’s sportswear, activewear and golf apparel. As part of the agreement, Centric will also operate Izod’s e-commerce store, izod.com. Centric continues with its current licensing agreement for Izod kids and accessories. Izod is owned by Authentic Brands Group.

Additionally, Centric Brands has become the exclusive licensing partner with Coach. As part of the deal, Centric will design, manufacture and distribute Coach women’s costume jewelry, and will expand Centric’s reach to Coach retail stores, making Centric the primary source for Coach costume jewelry globally through wholesale, retail, outlet and e-commerce channels.

Centric designs and manufactures Coach costume jewelry for Coach’s outlets. That partnership began in 2015.

Centric is a major producer and licensee of more than 100 brands including Calvin Klein, Frye, Jessica Simpson, Nautica, Frye, Joe’s Jeans, Timberland, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors and Under Armour, as well as Coach and Izod.

In recent developments, Sid Keswani joined Centric as president in May from Pandora, where he was president, North America. Earlier, he served as chief executive officer of Fiesta Mart and was at Target for 19 years as a stores executive. Ruth Hartman, an adviser with Bain & Co., former Lord & Taylor president and former chief merchandising officer of Le Tote, joined the board of Centric.

Last January, Centric acquired Taste Beauty, the manufacturer and marketer of pop-culture-inspired beauty and personal care products.

In 2020, Centric, impacted by the pandemic, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy but emerged from the restructuring process the same year with new owners Blackstone, Ares Management and HPS Investment Partners, with Blackstone Centric being the majority sponsor. The restructuring enabled Centric to eliminate about $700 million in debt. Through the pandemic and bankruptcy, Centric shut its own stores, mostly under the BCBG, Robert Graham and Joe’s Jeans banners.