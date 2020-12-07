The Council of Fashion Designers of America and the British Fashion Council today revealed the “Great Global Designer Face Coverings,” a collaboration between the fashion councils and Bags of Ethics, the U.K. company that will manufacture and retail internationally the sustainable and reusable nonmedical face coverings to use alongside existing social distancing measures.

Designed by three American designers — Mara Hoffman, Lemlem by Liya Kebede and Kim Shui — as well as three British designers — Ahluwalia, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi and Marques’Almeida — the project’s goal is to raise money for the CFDA’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity programming and the BFC Foundation Fashion Fund.

The news comes on the heels of the success of the BFC’s initial campaign, which launched last June and resulted in a 500,000 pound donation to the BFC Foundation Fashion Fund with the face coverings ranking second in an independent Which? Best Buy lab test.

The nonmedical face coverings are manufactured at Bags of Ethics’ 100 percent-owned partner factories and provide a reusable and sustainable option for the environment with no single-use plastic and will not deplete the health care system. The product sells for 15 pounds and $18 for three reusable, washable fabric face coverings with two protective pouches. One pound from the sale of each face covering will be donated to the BFC Foundation Fashion Fund and one pound to CFDA’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity programming.

View Gallery Related Gallery All the Looks from Balenciaga’s Afterworld: The Age of Tomorrow

The nonmedical face coverings will be available to buy online from partner retailers including bagofethics.org, Amazon, John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners. In the U.S., they will be sold through Social Goods starting this month and on Target Online in the new year.

Caroline Rush, chief executive officer of the BFC, said, “This is a powerful time for collaboration across all sectors and the fashion industry has demonstrated strength in unity over the last number of months. We are excited to work alongside our American counterparts to promote local designs while encouraging sustainable practices in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus. We are also delighted to continue working with Bag of Ethics, a long-standing supporter of the BFC, after the success of our first round of Great British Face Coverings in raising money to support British designers in surviving this challenging time.”

Steven Kolb, ceo of the CFDA, said, “The CFDA is pleased to collaborate with the British Fashion Council, our counterpart in the U.K. As the pandemic continues to impact lives worldwide, it is important that we all wear masks to protect ourselves and those around us. We asked three of our designers — Mara Hoffman, Liya Kebede and Kim Shui — to add their creative touch to this essential item. The masks will support important DEI work and programming, which is key to the CFDA’s core mission.”

Dr. R Sriram, chairman of Bags of Ethics, added, “Our goal is to always produce reusable products which are well designed, affordable and that can reduce the effects of wasteful consumption. The face coverings campaign has been truly successful due to the generosity of the pubic, our retail partners, and the incredible efforts of the design industry uniting. We are delighted to be able to donate funds to essential causes, and look forward to raising more in the coming months.”

FOR MORE STORIES:

BFC Raises Further 500,000 Pounds to Aid Struggling Designers

CFDA Creates Program to Enable More Opportunities for Black Talent in Fashion

The BFC Battles for Designers, Creating New Fund, Setting Digital Plans

A Common Thread Grant Recipients Named