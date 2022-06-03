Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 3, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Martin Brok Out at Sephora

Fashion

Royal Wives Pick Dior, Emilia Wickstead for Platinum Jubilee Service

Eye

The French Open: The Fashion Highs and Lows Over the Decades

The Chalhoub Group Expands Into Fine Jewelry and Watches

French Jeweler Korloff is the first to be added into the growing portfolio.

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry
Bassam Azakir, CEO of Korloff, and Michael Chalhoub sign a partnership agreement in Dubai last week. courtesy

DUBAI — Chalhoub Group has signed a partnership with French jewelry brand Korloff to relaunch its retail presence in the UAE, Qatar and Bahrain. They plan to have five stores across the region.

This is the first step in a new growth strategy for the company, which recently added watches, jewelry and eyewear as a key new vertical.

Michael Chalhoub, president of joint ventures and Strategy, Growth, Innovation & Investment for Chalhoub Group, emphasized the importance of this new pillar within the company. The Chalhoub Group went through a restructure a year and a half ago with Michael, third generation in the family business, leading growth and investment. He said they have a three-year strategy coined “Bold,” which is to expand into new categories where they can be the market leaders.

Related Galleries

“We have always catered to all our customers’ fashion needs and now we are looking for new categories that will enthuse her. High jewelry was not particularly on our radar in the decades preceding. Today it has become very strategic for the group. It’s not just a tactical. We have developed a new vertical where we are aiming to become the market leaders.”

In a market report on personal luxury released earlier this year by the Chalhoub Group’s research division, the high jewelry and luxury watches segment in the Gulf countries was reported to be worth $3.9 billion in 2021, jumping by 16 percent since 2019. Estimates indicate the segment would grow another 8 percent by next year.

Bassam Azakir, chief executive officer of Korloff, said the Middle East represents 25 percent of the company’s revenue and its a market unlike any other they operate in. “This is a unique market, with high [per capita] consumption in our category. A consumer will buy four watches a year here in the Middle East when in France that customer will buy once in five years. The jewelry business is an occasion business in the Europe. Here it’s for the customer’s own pleasure.”

He added that they have a different marketing approach as well. “In high jewelry an influencer doesn’t usually convert, but in the Middle East, there are young people with disposable income so the approach is different.”

The addition of Korloff to the jewelry division is a first step for the group, which also has had a partnership with Chaumet for many years in the Middle East, which they will continue to grow.

What’s next? “We were already lucky to have strong partnership and ties to the LVMH Group and their portfolio brands,” said Chalhoub, hinting at a natural course of growth to bring in more watch and jewelry brands into the region.

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Hot Summer Bags

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Chalhoub Group Expands Watches and Jewelry

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad