LONDON — The coronavirus outbreak is hitting the fashion industry hard. Not only is it damaging fashion consumption in the country and posing big unknowns for global brands with suppliers in China, but Chinese fashion brands are also trapped in the situation.

It’s been reported that Chinese brands, editors, buyers and stars are sitting out the fashion month after travel restrictions were imposed to prevent the virus from spreading, as the death toll from the outbreak in China has reached 563, with 28,018 confirmed cases.