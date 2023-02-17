Christian Siriano Takes It Home

HOME IS WHERE THE HEART IS: “Everyone has to get in the tub before they leave,” bellowed Christian Siriano, to the dozens of guests at his party at the Bathtub Gin speakeasy in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood Thursday evening.

The designer was celebrating his new hand towel and robe designs done in collaboration with the DXV luxury kitchen and bathroom brand. Just like DXV’s Belshire Collection, the DXV x Christian Siriano limited-edition line reflects opulence and glamour of the 1920s Golden Era.

There’s a “vintage, Art Deco and still modern feel” to the products, Siriano said. “I am a big fan of the soft terrycloth towel, so I wanted these to feel luxurious and usable and washable all at the same time.”

After jumping into the big Belshire tub by the bar, drink in hand, Siriano told the crowd: “This is the first time we have ever done gorgeous bathrobes and towels in anything, ever. I never had them backstage at a show, and I was saying to the girls that it was the best thing we’ve ever done, because we knew where the models were at all times because we made them wear our robes. And that is the biggest challenge — to find where these girls are. They run around. They’re having a drink. They’re outside. ‘Hello girls. We have a show!'”

Siriano hooked up with DXV after outfitting his 279-year-old home in Easton, Connecticut, with pieces from the Belshire Collection. “My house is one of the oldest homes in Connecticut. George Washington stayed there twice.”

He said he had “such a blast designing” with the DXV team. “What you guys do is unbelievable. We make clothes which happens quickly and viscerally. What you do takes months and years and molds upon molds to make.” He hopes to one day do a full collection of bath fixtures, possibly with DXV. “I never designed my own tub.”