Christine Gonzalez, Formerly of Revolve, Joins Retrofete as a VP

Retrofete, the New York-based contemporary women’s wear brand, has named Christine Gonzalez as vice president of buying and merchandising, a new post for the brand.

She will work alongside the design and creative teams to further develop Retrofete.com’s business.

The website was launched in May 2020 during the height of the pandemic, giving the customer direct access to the brand for the first time since its inception in 2018.

Most recently, Gonzalez was women’s buying director of Revolve, which she joined in 2008. She was responsible for buying brands across all segments and categories, and was promoted to divisional merchandise manager. In this role, she continued her efforts in growing all third-party businesses, including developing capsules and supporting marketing initiatives.

Discussing her appointment, Ohad Seroya, creative director of Retrofete and Ser.O.Ya, said, “With an eye for curating the perfect look at the intersection of aspiration and accessibility, Christine is a trusted veteran in the fashion landscape. With her finger on the pulse, she is a powerhouse in the industry and will play a strategic role in transforming Retrofete.com into a one-stop shopping destination that fulfills every ‘It’ girl’s wardrobe needs. She will help optimize each of our collections and exclusive styles on Retrofete.com and create an assortment of fresh, covetable looks that take the consumer from day to night.”

Gonzalez added, “Because my experience is rooted first and foremost in planning, I always say look to the numbers for guidance, but trust your gut when it comes to trends. I truly believe that fashion and the consumption of it is an emotional experience so it is important to understand and prioritize the current mind-set and need of your customer. In the past year, we have spent so much time indoors and the upcoming reemergence of the party girl will parallel that time with traveling and going out. Timing is everything and it is the right time for us to take Retrofete.com to the next level.”

In addition to expanding its online platform and presence, upcoming plans for the brand include diving deeper into the bridal industry and building out an 8,000-square-foot office, showroom and shop and shop (by appointment only) conceptualized by design firm HUXHUX, led by Justin Huxol. In addition to its existing 4,000-square-foot showroom, they are adding another 4,000-square-foot space at 231 West 29th Street.

FOR MORE STORIES:

New Designer Spotlight: Retrofête

Ser.O.Ya Launches Gender Neutral Fashions Committed to Catalyzing Social Change

Wardrobe Turning Celebrities’ and Influencers’ Style Into Cash