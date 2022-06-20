Skip to main content
Coast Swim Event Sees Strong Demand From Retailers as Sector Soars

The event in Fort Lauderdale Beach attracted 56 brands looking to book orders earlier to deal with longer production lead times.

B Swim looks
Looks from BSwim on show at the Coast event.

Coast, typically a trade show for contemporary ready-to-wear and accessories, introduced a special swim and resort event at the Kimpton Goodland Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach on June 14 and 15. Founder Karen Bennett said the spontaneous decision was at the request of showrooms and brands. Exhibitors also asked that it not be held in Miami for cost and convenience.

“Production cutoffs have moved up, and it takes longer for orders to ship overseas. They couldn’t wait until July [when Miami Swim Week takes place with SwimShow, Cabana and Hammock trade shows],” she said of the 56 lines — including Tommy Bahama, L*Space, Elan, Le Club, Encantadore, Trinka Turk, Becca, PQ Swim and Peixoto — that participated. “They really did their homework in reaching out to buyers and were fully booked both days.”

Stephen Licata, co-owner of three Palm Produce boutiques in Miami, met with accounts like Seafolly and Maaji. He plans to attend Miami Swim Week but couldn’t afford to miss those brands that are only showing in Florida at Coast this year.

“No one wants to overproduce, and everything requires more lead time now, even sandals,” he said.

Orange Beach, Alabama-based Seaside Shoes & Swim cofounder Kelli Mckee attended since she can’t leave her store during July’s peak tourist season. Her open to buy has increased 20 percent from pre-pandemic years, while sales are also trending up — 10 percent in 2020, 25 percent in 2021, and she expects another 20 percent increase over last year’s total in 2022.

“There’s no buying resistance for our customers,” said Mckee.

Retailers came from outside Florida, too. Flying in from Ottawa, Ontario, Kaitlin Kreczmer looked for sustainable and size-inclusive lines for her online upstart Bohemian Beach Boutique. Adriana Pappas, whose namesake collection in Tampa, specializes in accessories for women, men, children and pets embellished with natural seashells and freshwater pearls, was happy to gain new territory. She picked up orders and interest from Nikki Beach’s multiple locations in the U.S. and aboard, Little Gem Resorts’ portfolio from New England to the Caribbean, and Florida hotels and resorts like JW Marriott Marco Island, Mandarin Oriental Miami and the Westin Fort Lauderdale.

“Guests of these expensive hotels are spending top dollar. They don’t flinch at a $200 to $300 hat,” said Pappas, who wrote the category in every order during the show’s first day. “Resorts and cruise ships are becoming our niche, so we also changed our jewelry from gold plated to gold filled to be more water-resistant.”

Mother and daughter Ellen and Olivia Hartgers traveled from Bay Head, New Jersey, to show their year-old women’s collection Olive Surf. It’s attracted a following through soft Italian fabrics made from recycled water bottles, wetsuits with lace panels and exclusive digital prints of Olivia’s hand-painted watercolors. Sarongs, T-shirts, hats and men’s swimwear launch next.

Olivia Hartgers
Olivia Hartgers of Olive Surf, which uses her watercolors in its prints.

“We came to branch out from our 15 accounts up north and made a ton of contacts at this show,” said Olivia, who isn’t able to attend Miami Swim Week due to production.

Greg Stager, owner of Los Angeles-based Sunsets Inc., the parent company for Sunsets, B Swim, Sunsets Escape and Swim Systems, signed up for Coast immediately and rearranged his calendar to attend his first show since the COVID-19 shutdown. The timing worked for his production deadlines, and he appreciated its intimacy and location.

“Shows are moving in a smaller direction, like throw your stuff on a rolling rack and walk through the door,” said Stager, whose brands concurrently participated in the small-scale L.A. Market and Swim Collective in Huntington Beach, California. “For so many years, we knew the [swim calendar’s] rhythm. It’s broken, but we now have an opportunity to remodel it for the better.”

